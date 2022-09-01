WATERLOO — Allan W. Deetz, 67, died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, Indiana, with his family at his side.
He was born on June 9, 1955, in Garrett, Indiana. His parents were DeWan Deetz and June (Stiles) Dickson. His father has passed away and his mother survives in Auburn.
Allan worked at Cooper Standard in Auburn for 43 years, before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing.
He married Joann Szeman on Nov. 2, 1974, in Angola, and she survives in Waterloo.
Also surviving is a son, Chad A. (Amber Skees) Deetz; granddaughter, Aiyanna Skees; three brothers, Steve (Deb) Deetz, of Auburn, Randy Deetz, of Waterloo and Glen Deetz, of Auburn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 825 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with a graveside service to follow at Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna.
Memorials may be given in memory of Allan, to the DeKalb County Humane Society.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.