WOLCOTTVILLE — Betty A. Neu, 67, of Wolcottville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1954, in Gary, Indiana, to John and Elizabeth “Betty” (Ladika) Czapko.
On March 20, 1997, in Sevierville, Tennessee, she married Kenneth M. Neu. He survives in Wolcottville.
Mrs. Neu retired from management with Speedway Service Stations in Goshen. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved her dog, Peaches, but loved her grandchildren most.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisa (Jeff Hicks) Grigsby, of Kendallville; a son, Chad Grigsby, of Ligonier; a stepdaughter, Tammy (Mike) Vandemark, of LaGrange; two stepsons, Timothy (Jill) Neu, of Huntertown and Tony (Erin) Neu, of LaGrange; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Furgye (Ron, deceased) of Crown Point; and four brothers, Mike (Maria) Dacey, of Las Vegas and Pat (Georgina) Dacey, of Valparaiso, Phil and Ellen, of Ohio, and Joe and Evie, of Valparaiso.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Shirley (Marco).
The family will receive family and friends at a memorial visitation on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from 6-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.
A memorial visitation will also be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from noon to 1 p.m., at American Legion Post 381, 110 Kelly St., in Rome City, where a celebration of Betty’s life will take place at 1 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Legion Post 381, Rome City.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
