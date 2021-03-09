HUDSON — Nora Evadean Sanders, 89, of Hudson, Indiana, went home to be with “our” Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born on May 15, 1931, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Ernest S. and Mary Irene (Kessler) Budd.
She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1949.
On May 15, 1949, she married Harold Sanders. It was the birds and the bees, the flowers and the trees, the moon up above, and a thing called “Love”. That’s how this family got started. Oh my, oh me, then there were three. And, as the years passed, everyone jumped in and did their share. And, we all became one happy family.
Nora selflessly put her family and others first, and we were truly blessed to have had her in our lives.
Mrs. Sanders retired from Cooper Tire in Auburn after 27 ½ years. She also was a farm wife.
She loved gardening and tending to her flower beds, watching birds and Chicago Cubs baseball games. She enjoyed cooking and eating fresh fish provided by “Uncle Pete”.
Surviving are a son, Phillip (Tracy) Sanders, of Fort Wayne; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Sanders, of Orland; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Melvin “Buzz” (Caroline) Budd, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1989; a son, Randy Sanders; a daughter, Danna Zimmerman; a son-in-law, James Galloway; a grandchild, Casey Sanders; two brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Funeral services are on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Craig Burkholder of Hudson United Brethren Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Nora’s funeral service on Saturday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials are to the American Cancer Society.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
