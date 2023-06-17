KENDALLVILLE — Carol A. Lewis, 75, of Kendallville, Indiana, formerly of Albion and Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Carol was born on June 26,1947, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Ralph and Phyllis (Sheets) Conn.
She graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne.
She worked in data entry at GTE for many years before retiring from Verizon.
She was a member of the VFW at Wolf Lake.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching, her animals, camping, golfing, bowling and watching NASCAR and IU basketball. Her biggest joy though was spending time with her family.
Surviving family include her daughter, Leslie (Jesse) Harrison; stepdaughter, Shonda (Rich) O’Brien; grandchildren, Paige, Jade, Colt, Brendan and Megan; three sisters; and one brother.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by an infant son; and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.
Inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences and memories of Carol may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com.
