WOLCOTTVILLE — Shirley A. Rathke, age 81, of Witmer Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Rathke was born on Dec. 14, 1940, in Goshen, Indiana, to Russell Zook and Claire Nadine (Hartsough) Zook-Miller.
She attended Topeka High School in Topeka, Indiana.
After being set up on a blind date by some dear friends, she married the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Ernest “Ernie” L. Rathke, on July 5, 1957, in Kimmell, Indiana.
Shirley had a profound passion and love for a local café in Wolcottville, Indiana, called the Twin Six. She dedicated 30 years of diligent pie making, salad bar preparation, and doing other tasks that may need handled. Shirley had an endurance and work ethic and that could not be matched. Even after battling cancer, she still found the inspiration to go to the Twin Six and take care of her duties.
Mrs. Rathke attended Eden Worship Center in Topeka, Indiana.
Shirley was quite festive around the holidays. She would dress up to greet trick-or-treaters, hang Christmas lights, bake delicious Christmas cookies for all the neighbors, and always hosted all the family holiday meals with her superior cooking.
You could often find Shirley reading in her rocking chair or traveling to her grandchildren’s sporting events. She never missed an event and always was ecstatic to attend the next one.
Putting people first and helping them are two lifelong qualities Shirley lived by. She would always give to someone in need. Shirley was a strong fighter who never let what she was going through break her spirit and love for others. She had an exclusive nature that touched many lives in such a distinguished way. Shirley was an absolute joy in all of our lives, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, Twin Six community, and all who loved her.
Survivors include her spouse, Ernest “Ernie” L. Rathke, of Witmer Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana; daughters, Tawnya Rathke, of Witmer Lake in Wolcottville, Indiana, Tammy (Jim) Pfenning, of Howe, Indiana, and Tracy (Tim) Miller, of Ligonier, Indiana; grandsons, Cory Rathke, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Reed (Kalynn) Miller, of Kimmell, Indiana; granddaughters, Nicole (Beau) Huebner, of Radnor, Ohio, Jaime Pfenning, of Fishers, Indiana, Tara Miller (Brandon Pruitt), of Ligonier, Indiana, and Tori Miller (Andrew Hagerman), of Kimmell, Indiana; great-grandsons, Cole Rathke, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Derek Huebner, of Radnor, Ohio, and Elliot Huebner, of Radnor, Ohio; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Rathke, of LaGrange, Indiana; sisters, Sharon Turner, of Topeka, Indiana, and Tana (Dick) Becker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and uncle, Larry Hartsough, of Goshen, Indiana.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father; mother; stepfather, Ray Miller; and daughter, Debbie Rathke.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 3-8 p.m., at Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 603 S. Detroit St., LaGrange, IN 46761.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Eden Cemetery in Topeka, Indiana.
Officiating the funeral services will be Harold Gingerich.
Memorial donations may be directed to Parkview Hospice.
Arrangements and care trusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange, Indiana.
