Andrew Lowe
FORT WAYNE — Andrew William “Andy” Lowe, age 62, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at 8:12 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his residence.
Born on July 18, 1959, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was the son of Barbara (Maloney) Wood and Charles Lowe.
Andy graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1977, where he was an All-Conference offensive lineman.
On Sept. 4, 1982, he married Melinda Luther at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church.
Andy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Roanoke and Teamster’s Union Local #414.
Andy enjoyed golfing, yard work, listening to music, going to the beach, and spending time with his family. He also was an avid football fan that loved watching the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Notre Dame, and Indiana University play.
Survivors include his wife, Melinda Lowe, of Fort Wayne; children, Carmen Marie Lowe, Carly Ann Lowe and Andrew William Lowe Jr., all of Fort Wayne; grandson, Kayden William Lowe, of Fort Wayne; mother and stepfather, Barbara (Robert) Wood, of Columbia City; siblings, Janie (Gary) Copeland, of Fort Wayne, David (Lana) Lowe, of Columbia City and Tim (Julie) Lowe, of Carmel
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Charles and Janice Lowe.
Friends may call from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City, with calling one hour prior.
Father Dale A. Bauman will be the celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Roanoke or Heartland Hospice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Andy’s family online condolences.
