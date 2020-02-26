James Wehrle Feb 26, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James A. Wehrle, 66, of Churbusco, Indiana, died on Feb. 24, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you feel about Sen. Romney's "guilty" vote regarding President Trump? You voted: Strongly disapprove Disapprove Strongly approve Approve Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStudent's quick action helps save manJail officer honored for preventing suicideRetired postal workers reflect on their careersPolitician, veteran, businessman Richard Dodge passesPolice investigating car vs. pedestrian fatalSenate recognizes 'Potawatomi Trail of Death'Police ID man killed in U.S. 33 fatal FridayAuburn woman leads war on world hungerMan dies in motorcycle accidentNine area wrestlers set for state finals Images Videos CommentedCan't our county leaders sanctify something more worthy in God’s creation? (1)Dr. Rachel Link (1) Top Ads Albion Village 2-24-20 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Howe homestead gets new lease on life At the Border: Steuben group gets first-hand look at U.S. and Mexico border Disney boss Bob iger steps down as CEO Thomas Markle slams Duke and Duchess of Sussex for insulting Queen Elizabeth Prince Harry returns to UK Snooki says shooting Jersey Shore Family Vacation gave her anxiety Kevin Hart cast in new comedy for Universal Pictures Pamela Anderson: Humans are cruel
