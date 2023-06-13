James Gryder
ANGOLA — James Michael Gryder, 74, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Parkview Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his beloved family.
Jim was born on May 14, 1949, to Oakley and Myrtle (Burns) Gryder in Winslow, Indiana.
He graduated from Winslow High School, Winslow Indiana in 1967. He had attended Vincennes University in Vincennes, Indiana.
He married the love of his life, Marilyn (Selby) Gryder on May 28, 1971.
Aside from his wife, he is survived by his children, Jamie Trine, of Angola, Indiana, Jason (Melissa) Gryder, of Angola, Indiana, and Jeremy (Julie) Gryder, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Alec (Brittany) Trine, Kennedy Trine (Chris Clemens), Addison Trine, Jaxon Gryder, Braden Meyer, Reagan Meyer, Brody Gryder, Isabella Trine, Gage Trine, and Payton Gryder; four great-grandchildren, Isaac Trine, Henry Clemens, Theodore Clemens, and Elias Trine; sister, Patricia Rothrock; and many nieces and nephews who Jim loved also survive.
Jim also cherished his friends. And if you were one of those friends, you knew how special you were to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim was entirely devoted to his family. He loved coaching his kids in baseball when they were young. He was always there for his family, to give advice, spend time together, and just admire the family he and Marilyn had created. Jim was an avid football and college basketball fan. He loved to garden and take care of his lawn.
Jim was employed by Amax Coal company for 21 years and Vestil Manufacturing for 28 years.
Jim will be missed as an awesome husband, dad, pappo, great-pappo, and friend.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Michael Booher, minister officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim, may be made to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
