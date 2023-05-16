KENDALLVILLE — Samuel G. CampBell, 88, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1934, in Auburn, Indiana, to Cleo “Bud” Arthur and Maxine Eldora (Shutt) CampBell.
On March 25, 2000, in Kendallville, he married Carol Miller. She survives in Kendallville.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Mr. CampBell had been a truck driver for many years. He had also worked as a manager at several restaurants and grocery stores, was a shipping manager at Indiana Insulated Wire, and had worked at Northeast Indiana Solid Waste District.
He was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86 and Sons of the Legion, where he had been a past commander and a life member of the Kendallville Moose.
Sam was a recycler and enjoyed bowling. He was a proud member of his family’s four generations bowling team. He was also the only bowler in Kendallville to win the Men’s Bowling Tournament with his father and his son, and they earned that honor twice.
Also surviving are six sons, Gregory CampBell, of Clearwater, Florida, Jeffrey CampBell, of Clearwater, Florida, Samuel (Alexandria) CampBell II, of Pleasant Lake, Jeremy (Natasha) CampBell, of Avilla, Tyler CampBell, of Auburn and Michael (Angela) Fry, of Avilla; two daughters, Tamara Mullins, of Kendallville and Julia (Joel) Frymeyer, of Columbus, Ohio; 27 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry (Sandra) CampBell, of Kendallville; a brother-in-law, Dave Barhan, of San Leon, Texas; and three sisters-in-law, Linda (Dan Soper) Huff, of Auburn, Patsy (Mike) Bodenhafer, of Kendallville, and Betty CampBell, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael CampBell; a son-in-law, Verlie Mullins; a daughter-in-law, Diana CampBell; a grandson, Skyler CampBell; a brother, Robert CampBell; and a sister, Nancy Ann CampBell.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Honorary and active pallbearers are his grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Sabrina CampBell, Meredith CampBell, Nancy Catarelli, Heather Smith, Joshua CampBell, Rex Rossman, Megan Rittermeyer, Tylisa Edwards, Kendra CampBell, Dustin Fry, Rheanna Lucero, Alexis Wilson, Marcus Fry, TJ Fry, Bradyn CampBell, Evan CampBell, Lani Zizelman, Lucas-James CampBell, Chase CampBell, Noah CampBell, Lance Fry. Active pallbearers are Gregory CampBell II, Jeffrey CampBell II, Zachary Dunn, Brandon CampBell, Jacob Slater, and Lukus Fry.
Visitation is Tuesday, May 16, 2023, one hour prior to the funeral services, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Kendallville American Legion Post 86.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
