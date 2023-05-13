KENDALLVILLE — Wanda (Sweeney) Baker Brownell passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, at The Orchard House Memory Care Unit, of Sugar Grove Senior Living, in Plainfield.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1948, in Jellico, Tennessee. She was raised in Somerset, Kentucky.
She was a 1966 graduate of Pulaski County High School. She was the daughter of Lee and Pearl (Massey) Sweeney.
Wanda married Larry Baker in 1969, and married Robert Brownell in 1980.
Wanda started her career in Property Management when she was hired by The Gene B. Glick Company to run and manage the brand new Carriage House Apartment Community, in Kendallville. Through her different experiences in the world of Property Management, Wanda worked her way up, eventually landing with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, as their Director of Property Management. It was in this capacity where she oversaw the management and marketing of more than eight different apartment communities, stretching throughout six states, all managed through her home-office, in Kendallville.
Other work for Wanda over the years, included time at Corporate Staffing Resources, and also Deardorf Property Management. Wanda worked in sales as well, at WAWK Radio in Kendallville. She also briefly had her own manicure business, called “The Perfect Touch”.
Wanda also was very much about community. She was on the I.M.C. board in 1987, and at one point was tapped to help organize the Noble County Community Fair Entertainment committee and the Annual Kendallville Christmas Parade. She was very active as well, within the East Noble Band Boosters Organization, and even had a strong campaign run for Mayor of Kendallville, in 1991.
Wanda always had a positive outlook on everything and was able to spread that joyous energy to all around her. She enjoyed dancing, watching Kentucky basketball, listening to all types of music, and thoroughbred horse racing. In mom’s later years, she so much enjoyed spending time with the absolute light of her life — her miniature long haired Dachshund, Tricia.
She is survived by a son, Brandan Baker, of Danville, Indiana.
She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Steve) D’Alessio, of Sandstone, Minnesota, Delores (Mason) Campbell, of Lexington, Kentucky, Carolyn (Bob) Holliker, of Madison, North Carolina, and Rosalie Teague, of Jellico, Tennessee; and brother, Gary (Ethel) Blankenship, of Quincy, Ohio.
In addition to some very close and exceptional friends, Wanda is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews, who could always get a smile and laugh from “Aunt Wanda”; and a very special group who loved and adored her, simply as their “Nana”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Charles “Chuck” Sweeney, Lloyd Sweeney, Ken Blankenship, Ron Blankenship and Luther “Junior” Blankenship.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Wanda, on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
A gathering will be held 3-6 p.m., with a service at 6 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to The East Noble Band Boosters or The Noble County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
