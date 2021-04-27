AUBURN — Marlene L. Wilcox, age 86, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Parkview Hospital’s Randallia Supportive Care Unit, due to complications from a fall.
Mrs. Wilcox was born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Sherwood, Ohio, to Estel and Nina (Durfey) Partee.
She married Jack L. Wilcox on March 5, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana. He preceded her in death only five months prior, on Nov. 28, 2020. Theirs was a 70-year-plus union, experiencing many family and life adventures, along with travel in the states and abroad. They especially enjoyed times at their Lake Gage and Florida, homes, along with their many travels to Germany.
Marlene and Jack enjoyed collecting antiques, clocks from Germany, and RR and Train memorabilia. Marlene’s favorite local day trip was shopping in Shipshewana, Indiana, with her girlfriends!
Mrs. Wilcox was secretary for the Mayor of Garrett, Cecil E. Miller, from 1964 until 1968, after graduating from Garrett High School in 1964.
Marlene had returned to GHS to obtain a diploma after leaving school to raise their three children. She was a member of the HS National Honor Society, a tutor, and mentor to many of the students.
After Mayor Miller’s term ended, Marlene worked for the Garrett Clerk Treasurer and Haffner’s Corporation.
Marlene was a loving, devoted wife and mother, who strongly believed that “family comes first.”
Marlene was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Christine Wilcox Kneupper and her husband, Darrel, of Colorado, son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Sandi Wilcox, of Auburn and son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Judy Wilcox, of Lake Gage; four grandchildren, Courtney and (Andy) McNear, of Colorado, Curtis and (Monica) Wilcox, of Chicago, Illinois, Andrew Wilcox, of Auburn and Katelyn Wilcox, of Auburn; six great-grandchildren, Drew McNear, Peyton McNear, Morgan Wilcox, Conrad Wilcox, Harper Wilcox and Ellis Wilcox; plus several nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack L. Wilcox; and one grandson, Robert “Rob” Wilcox.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, Indiana.
There will be no memorial service at Marlene’s request and a private burial with family will take place at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School, 301 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.
Special thanks and gratitude to Parkview Home Health & Hospice of Fort Wayne and to Marlene’s loving nurse, Leah.
Marlene will be greatly missed; and the life memories of Marlene and Jack will be cherished always by family, and her dearest friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, Indiana.
