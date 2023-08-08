MENTONE — Delores M. Morrison, 94, of Mentone, Indiana, passed at 8:35 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital of Warsaw, Indiana.
Delores was born on Feb. 24, 1929, in Mentone, Indiana, daughter of the late William O. and Evelyn (Fisher) Romine.
She married on Oct. 18, 1947, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Richard O. Morrison, who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2001.
She was a homemaker and loved her Yorkies, especially TJ. She enjoyed being outside watching birds, as well as cross stitching and going shopping. Delores also collected dolls and porcelain dolls. But most of all she loved her family. Delores and her husband traveled to many Army reunions and didn't miss many Indiana State Fairs. They also enjoyed camping at many state parks.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet and husband, Fred Godshalk, of Warsaw and Barbara and husband, Robert Mocadlo, of Warsaw; son, Richard and wife, Paula Morrison, of Valparaiso; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; sisters, Liz Hutt, of Florida, Nadine Grindle, of Warsaw, and Linda Hurd, of New Mexico; and brother, Thurman Kittrell, of Alabama.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, William Romine, Ronnie Kittrell, Winfred Kittrell and Rodney Fuller.
The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at King Memorial Home, 101 N. Tucker St., Mentone, Indiana.
The interment will take place following the service at Harrison Center Cemetery, Etna Green, Indiana.
Visitation hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at King Memorial Home, Mentone, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund, administered by K21 Health Foundation, 1101 Park Ave., Winona Lake, IN 46590.
Share a memory or send an online condolence at www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com.
