FORT WAYNE — Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Kincaid, age 56, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Beth was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 16,1966, to Frederick B. Parsley and Carol Rita Kirchner. Her father preceded her in death.
She graduated from Central Noble High School in 1985, and was employed by Havel Brothers, Fort Wayne.
She married James Edward Kincaid on Sept. 1, 2010, in Fort Wayne.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Kincaid, of Fort Wayne; mother, Carol Kirchner, of San Tan Valley, Arizona; daughter, Torie and Levi Krider, of Columbia City; sons, Brandon Speaker, of Kendallville and Kyle Speaker, of Kendallville; stepson, Cody Kincaid, of Columbus, Ohio; stepdaughter, Rochelle Kincaid, of Urbana, Ohio; three grandchildren, Molly Krider, Carson Krider and Noah Speaker; brothers, Brent Parsley, of Seattle, Washington, Bruce Parsley, of Albion, Brian Parsley, of Kendallville and Brad and Diedra Parsley, of Kendallville.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Christ’s Hope Church, 2818 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., with Pastor C.J. Powell officiating.
Memorial donations in Beth’s honor may be made to the Allen County SPCA.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville.
