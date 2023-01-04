COLUMBIA CITY — Susan Kay Benzinger, 78, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 10:20 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
Born on March 11, 1944, in Allen County, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Dorothy V. (Wehrly) Haber.
She completed her elementary education in Fort Wayne and started high school at Elmhurst, then moved to Churubusco High School, where she graduated in 1962. She continued her education at Ivy Tech, Fort Wayne, where she earned a degree in business.
On Dec. 19, 1990, she married Larry W. Benzinger. The couple have always made their home in rural Columbia City.
She enjoyed genealogy and family ancestry and wrote a book about the Haber family. Spending time at the beach with her metal detector was a favorite activity. Family was always a priority, and when the grandkids and great-grandkids arrived, they became her focus and joy.
Surviving are her loving husband of 32 years, Larry; a daughter, Denna Shoup, of Columbia City; a son, Joseph (Sarah) Shoup III, of Churubusco; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Hartman and Margaret Williams, both of Merit Island, Florida, and Mary Trczinski, of Lowell, Massachusetts; and a brother, William (Cindy) Haber, of Churubusco.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Haber.
Susan donated her body to medical science.
Memorials in her honor are to Whitley County Humane Society, IU Medical Center, or the Cancer Institute.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
