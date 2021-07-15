FREMONT — Frances Jo “Fran” Addington, age 74, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 9, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John and Mildred (Slater) Klotz.
She retired from Dana-Weatherhead.
She loved Elvis, her family, garage sales and shopping.
Survivors include her sons, Scott (Michelle) Addington, of Plainwell, Michigan, and Shane (Donna) Addington, of Galesburg, Michigan; grandchildren, Harley Addington, Alexander Addington, Louann Schmitz and Taylor Addington; a sister, June Ronding, of Texas; a brother, John (Helen) Klotz, of Indiana; and her grand-dog, Odin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Mary Henderson.
Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Following her wishes, cremation will take place at this time.
