Dale E. Shrock, 60, of Middlebury, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury.
Intermittent snow showers, especially early. High 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 2:20 am
