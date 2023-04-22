AVILLA — Byron E. “Buck” Graves, 70, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 8, 1953, in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Earl and Barbara (Herron) Graves.
Buck worked for Tower Automotive for 31 years, and later for Bentler Automotive, retiring in 2015.
He loved restoring cars, especially his hot rods. Buck belonged to the Rollin Oldies and Shifters Car Clubs. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Buck was known as a person always willing to lend a hand.
On Oct. 31, 1997, in Kendallville, Indiana, he married Flo Rhodes. She survives in Avilla. Also surviving are sons, Jeremy (Anita) Graves, of Avilla, Nicholas (Carrie) Castle, of Oxnard, California, and Nathan Castle, of Angola, Indiana; daughter, Jenny (Dan) Gebert of Fort Wayne; mother, Barbara Sanderson; and grandchildren, Leah, Cameron, Holly, Tyler and Noah; granddaughter on the way, Tomi; two sisters also survive, Diane Squires, of Columbia City and Faith (Tim) Metz, of Cromwell.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Mille Bradbury; his grandparents who raised him, Dewey and Mildred Herron; and his special K9 companion, Harley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Contributions in Buck’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
