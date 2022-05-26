KENDALLVILLE — Janet Elizabeth Bottomley, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Bottomley was born in Holgate, Ohio, on Feb. 23, 1939, to Cletus Anthony Deitrick and Beatrice Clara (Dietrick) Deitrick. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Holgate High School in 1957, and Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio, in 1961.
She married Peter Russell Bottomley on June 17, 1961, in New Bavaria, Ohio. Pete preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2011.
Janet was employed with Community State Bank in Kendallville for many years, before retiring in 2001.
She was a faithful and dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, where she served in various capacities over the years.
In the past, she was a member of Business and Professional Women and the Basket Guild. She also volunteered with the food pantry and the Apple Festival in its early days.
Survivors include sons, Rusty and Dana Bottomley, of Center Point, Indiana, and Doug Bottomley, of Kendallville; daughter, Dr. Kim and Mark Harris, of Brownsburg, Indiana; two granddaughters, Kansas Elizabeth Bottomley, of Columbus, Indiana, and Addison Claire Bottomley, of Auburn; and a brother, Robert and Rita Deitrick, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Deitrick.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Mass of Christian Burial will also be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
