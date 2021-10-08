Carroll J. Smith, 86, of Turkey Lake, Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are pending at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson.
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 8, 2021 @ 1:03 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.