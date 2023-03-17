ALBION — Terry Lee Frick, age 72, of Albion, Indiana, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Ashton Creek in Fort Wayne, following a short battle with small cell lung carcinoma.
Terry was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Feb. 16, 1951, to Burton Lee Frick and Margaret Ellen (Hoffman) Frick. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1969, and attended International Business College.
He was employed for the past 22 years with Frick Lumber in Brimfield as their lead sawyer, before retiring in 2016. He also worked at Homecrest Cabinets in Goshen from 1979-1994.
Terry was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and currently a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbia City.
Terry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, boating, NASCAR, and Indy car racing. He loved summertime on the lake, lifeguarding, swimming, 4-H with his kids, and his pet goat.
Survivors include his daughters, Stacey and Thomas Monnier, of Fort Wayne, Tiffany Avila, of Goshen and Tabitha Frick and Dave Aker, of New Haven; son, Adam and Susan Sprague, of Kendallville; 12 grandchildren; and sisters, Penny and Jim McCormick, of Kendallville, Cindy and Tom Nodine, of Goshen and Peggy and Dave Farrington, of Wappinger Falls, New York.
Funeral services will be on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
