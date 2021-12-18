ALBION — Jerry W. Jones, age 53, of Albion, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Kimmell, Indiana.
Jerry was born Feb. 9, 1968, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Ivan J. and Carolyn M. (Keirn) Jones.
Jerry married Tonya L. Knafel on Sept. 10, 2017, in South Haven, Michigan.
Jerry was a truck driver for the Noble County Highway Department.
Jerry was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, Indiana, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Jerry lived his entire life in the Albion area and was a graduate of Central Noble High School.
He was a devoted employee of the Noble County Highway Department for 26 years. He took great pride in his job and made sure the residents of Perry Township had the best roads possible. He would often receive baked goods as a thank you for his hard work.
Jerry loved to hunt and was a member of the NWTF. He enjoyed the May banquets they had over the years. He loved to go on trips to Michigan, especially South Haven. He loved watching his daughters play volleyball and would help out whenever he was needed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Tonya L. Jones, of Albion, Indiana; parents, Ivan and Carolyn Jones, of Albion, Indiana; sons, Ryan (D.J. Martz) Jones, of Albion, Indiana, and Austin Jones, of Albion, Indiana; stepson, Connor (Corie Jones) Marks, of Albion, Indiana; stepdaughters, Lauren Marks and Lily Marks, of Albion, Indiana; brothers, David (Cheryl) Jones, of Kimmel, Indiana, Steven (Marlene) Jones, of Ligonier, Indiana, Ronald (Christine) Jones, of Albion, Indiana, and Kevin (Dawn) Jones, of Albion, Indiana; sister, Jennifer (Zac) Baker, of Albion, Indiana; in-laws, Butch (Jackie) Knafel, of Albion, Indiana; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Tammy and Dave Bremer, Tony and Lesley Knafel and Todd and Missy Knafel, all of Albion, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews he thought the world of.
Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home in Albion, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec, 21, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, Indiana.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion, Indiana, with the Rev. Bret Frymier officiating.
Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery, Albion, Indiana.
Memorials are to the family c/o Tonya Jones. or the National Wild Turkey Federation.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Harper Funeral Home, 771 N. Trail Ridge Road, Albion, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.