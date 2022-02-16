Lewis Bowie
COLUMBIA CITY — Lewis D. “Bud” Bowie, age 77, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away at 10:50 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne.
Born on May 5, 1944, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Emmett and Huldah (Ramsey) Bowie.
Bud attended Columbia City Joint High School and graduated with the Class of 1962.
He then proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Bud was a laborer at Dana, Fort Wayne, until his retirement in 2007.
He was also proud to be a 25-year member of the Ohio Gun Collectors.
A lover of nature and the natural world, Lewis celebrated the change of seasons, watching birds and being outdoors, especially when he was able to spend that time with loved ones. He loved history reading about it and searching for items of history. A conversationalist by nature, Bud and his loved ones would spend afternoons conversing and listening to music, a favorite pastime. In fact, it is these moments that his loved ones best remember, cherish, and will dearly miss. Lewis was creative and had a generous, expansive heart, he cared and felt deeply for those around him.
Survivors include his children, Brooke Bowie, Natalie (Lei) Wang, Hope Bowie, Tara Schmitt and Matt Currey; former son-in-law, Mark (Tony) Rowland Jr.; grandchildren, Julius Currey, Reuben Bowie, Helen Wang and Vivienne Wang; siblings, Ruth Ann (Jack) Davis, Joan Harrigan, Adele Rouch, Berniece White, Rebecca Bowie, Debora (Tom) McClurg and Laura (Danny) Bowie-McDaniel; and brother-in-law, Floyd Wolfe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters; Judith Tarlton and Susan Wolfe.
A memorial service for Bud will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to service.
Burial will be at a later date at South Park Original Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bud, may be made to Peabody Library.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guest register.
