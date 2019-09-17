SPENCERVILLE — Henry H. Williamson Jr., 67, of Spencerville, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at his residence.
Henry was born June 23, 1952, in Fort Wayne.
He had worked at Zollner Corporation in Fort Wayne.
Henry enjoyed fishing, hunting, being in the garden, his family, Western shows, country music, and had a great faith in Jesus.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura Williamson, of Fort Wayne; son, Jerry Lee Williamson, of Fort Wayne; sisters, Deb (Steve) Koch, of Spencerville, Konnie Prentice, of Butler, and Tina (Audie) Pepe, of Auburn; grandchildren, Riselle Bonner Jr., of Fort Wayne, Nicholas Tucker, of Fort Wayne, and Darren Williamson, of Anderson; and sister-in-law, Karen Williamson, of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry H. Williamson Sr., and Dorothy Williamson; a brother, Rickie L. Williamson Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Audie Pepe and Steve Koch.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
No service will be held.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.