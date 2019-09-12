Suellen J. Honeywell, 76, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sept. 10, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
Updated: September 11, 2019 @ 11:50 pm
(0) comments
