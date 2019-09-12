Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.