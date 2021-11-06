OCALA, Fla. — Katherine Ann Walter, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
She was born on May 5, 1939, in Illion, New York, to Dayton and Katherine Korb.
Kathie grew up in Auburn, Indiana, before she and her husband relocated to Cassopolis, Michigan, and then Ocala, Florida, in 1973.
She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and worked in home health care for many years.
Katherine loved mentoring young mothers and children in Bible studies. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting family and friends and greeting at St. Paul’s. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandma, and never tired of caring for her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Burgess Walter; daughters, Beth (Eddie) Lewis, Brenda (Michael) Arnold; son, Richard Walter; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her beloved in-laws, Burmell (Jean) Walter, Donna (Bill) Farmer, Morris (Jo) Walter and Ron Walter.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Scott Walter Lewis.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida, with the Rev. Robert Roseberry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, P.O. Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.
