AUBURN — Charles L Joseph, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Charles was born to Charles and Vivian Joseph on Dec. 17, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His parents preceded him in death.
Charles retired from the Ironworkers 147 after 33 years.
Charles served proudly in the United States Air Force.
He enjoyed hockey, building model airplanes, wood working and traveling with land cruise.
Charles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Joseph; son, Brian (Trina) Joseph; two sisters, Marilyn (Jim) Norville and Jennifer Joseph; grandchildren, Dade, Zach and Nadia; and sister-in-law, Dena Joseph.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett, with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Saint Joseph School.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
