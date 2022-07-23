Craig Smith, age 58, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his rural Kendallville home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in the morning. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 23, 2022 @ 2:31 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.