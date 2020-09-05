AUBURN — Kathy Jo Carper, age 64, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1955, in Lafayette, Indiana, to William and Lois (Miiller) Dowell.
She graduated from Tri County High School in 1973, and Saint Francis College in 1977, with her bachelor’s degree. She also received her master’s degree in 1982, from Saint Francis College.
Kathy married Dennis W. Carper on April 15, 1978, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Remington, Indiana.
She worked for the West Noble School Corporation at Wawaka Elementary School for three years. She then worked for DeKalb Eastern School Corporation for 37 years as a Special Education teacher.
Kathy was a Girl Scout Leader for 25 years. She was active in Women of the Moose for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Auburn. She enjoyed many things in life, but nothing was more important than her grandchildren.
Survivors include her mother, Lois Dowell, of Remington; her husband, Dennis Carper, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Michael William and Stephanie Carper, of Auburn; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kristy Jo and Greg Daugherty, of Auburn and Kelly Jo and Justin Collett, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Henry Carper, Emma Carper and Augustus Daugherty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Angie Dowell, of Remington; and sister-in-law, Brian and Deb Dowell, of Wolcott.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Dowell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., in Auburn, with Father Timothy Wrozek officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, from 3-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A Vigil service will be held at 2:30 p.m., prior to the start of public visitation.
A Women of the Moose service will be held at the end of visitation at 7:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, one hour prior to the funeral Mass from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Masses or DeKalb County Humane, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
