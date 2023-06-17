LOUDON, Tenn. — Robert David Leach, 81, of Loudon, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from multiple myeloma.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Robert and Geneva Beyl Leach.
He was married on April 1, 1961, to Anita Yohe, of Columbia City, Indiana.
Bob graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in Columbia City, Indiana, in 1959, and Purdue University, BSME, 1963, and MSEE in 1968.
His engineering career spanned 37 years working at Rocketdyne in Canoga Park, California, on the space program, Westinghouse, Lima, Ohio, and General Electric, Fort Wayne, Indiana, designing motors and in Phoenix, Arizona, as Vice President - Research and Development for McGraw Edison, Arvin, and Adobe Air.
Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, tree grafting and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of watching University of Tennessee, Purdue and Indiana University sports, as well as working crossword puzzles, watching documentaries and historical movies and reading mysteries. He was known for sending gifts of games, gift cards, trees and bushes, and especially cashews, dried cherries and graham crackers (Papa Bob crackers), etc. to his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Geneva Beyl Leach; and his son, Michael Leach.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Anita Yohe Leach; daughter, Tamara Leach McAward; four grandchildren, Steven McAward, Shawn McAward (wife, Jennifer Koelbl McAward), Jessica Leach Naismith (husband, Michael Naismith) and Marissa Leach; six great-grandchildren, Addison Naismith, Landon Naismith, Coleson Naismith, Jacob Naismith, Alexis McAward and Jameson McAward; and siblings, Vicky Shoda, Steven Leach and Andy Leach; and special friends, Ron Giddis and Janine Johnson.
Bob was cremated and his family will spread his ashes at his favorite fishing spot on the Clinch River sometime in the fall.
The family will get together at a later date to reminisce about Bob's life.
Memorials may be sent to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel, is serving the family of Robert Leach. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
