AUBURN — Deb Brown, 65, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Deb was born on March 15, 1955, in Auburn to Herman Seigel Jr. and Glenice (Zook) Seigel. They both preceded her in death.
She was a 1973 graduate of DeKalb High School and later graduated from IU in 1997.
Deb worked as an EMT for Dekalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn for several years. She also worked as a steel worker for Summit Manufacturing.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Lynne (Peppler) Brown, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Brooke Brown, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Lilianne Brown and Lucy Brown; and a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Cheryl Seigel, of Fort Wayne.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Treesh.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with pastor Steve Buckner officiating.
A private family burial will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Deb’s family, in care of Derrick Brown.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.