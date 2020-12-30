BUTLER — Robert “Bob” O. Fry, 82, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Butler, Indiana, to James L. and Bertha M. (Garland) Fry. They preceded him in death.
He attended Butler High School and served in the Indiana National Guard from 1957-1959.
He was employed at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler for 38 years, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of the Butler Eagles and a league bowler for 45 years at the Butler Bowling Alley. He enjoyed fishing and drinking coffee with friends.
He is survived by one sister, Donna Landel, of Edgerton, Ohio, two sisters-in-law, Eloise Fry, of Butler and Nancy Fry, of Clermont, Florida; and also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jim, Wendell, Harvey and Walter Fry; nine sisters, Maxine Flowers, Lucille Phillips, Lois Warner, Dorothy Jones, Ann Morris, Janet Collingsworth, Margaret Miller, Berdene Jones and Bertha Porter.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway in Butler, with cremation to follow.
Burial will be held at a later date.
Per state mandate requirements, masks, social distancing and a total of 25 individuals allowed in funeral home at any given time, will be followed. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to our website.
To send condolences please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
