ANGOLA — Betty Jo Swangim, 87, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, with her family by her side at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on July 19, 1933, in Cordova, Alabama, to Luther and Mintie (Johnston) Bailey.
Betty married the love of her life, Earl James Swangim, on June 12, 1954.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Angola, where she taught Sunday school and was a Deaconess. She also taught Sunday school and was a Deaconess at Springwells Avenue Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, where she had previously attended.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed going to church and fellowshipping with her church family. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Earl James Swangim, of Angola; children, Debra VanMarter, of Woodhaven, Michigan, David (Rhonda) Swangim, of Chetek, Wisconsin, Dr. John (Tammie) Swangim, of Chesterton, Indiana, and Amy (Mark) Sides, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, Michael VanMarter Jr., Michelle VanMarter, Rebecca Gunderson, Rachel Kyle, Christina Swangim, Joshua Swangim, Charity Swangim, Sarah Boots and Maghann Brown; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Matthew VanMarter; and siblings, Clarence Bailey, Carl Bailey, Bill Bailey, L.D. Bailey, Ruby Bailey, Ollie Tuggle and Mabel Pate.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church, Angola, Indiana, officiated by Dr. Bob Koenig, Pastor.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the church, prior to the service.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Grace Baptist Church, Angola, Indiana.
Due to guidelines mandated by the governor, masks are required and a limit of 25 people will be allowed at a time during any type of services in the funeral home/church. For everyone’s safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
