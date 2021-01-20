LIGONIER — James E. “Jim” Stephens, age 91, of Ligonier, Indiana, went to be with The Lord on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at 12:43 p.m.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1929, the son of Ellsworth and Armita (Fisher) Stephens, at home in Ligonier.
Jim graduated from Ligonier High School in 1947, and attended International Business College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He went on to serve his country honorably during the Korean War, as cryptographer and was stationed at several places, including the Pentagon, Puerto Rico, and Korea.
Shortly after his time in the service, Jim married his sweetheart, Glenda Kent, in Topeka, Indiana, on Oct. 18, 1952.
Jim had an incredible work ethic. He worked for Wirk Garment Factory, The Ligonier Leader for 17 years, and then at Superior Sample for more than 25 years.
Jim was a member of the American Legion, The Forty and Eight, the VFW, a past member of Ligonier Elks, and a member of Ligonier United Methodist Church for more than 50 years.
When Jim “retired” at age 62, he went to work for Ulrey-Renner Funeral Home as a greeter, and continued to work part-time at Superior Sample.
He never quite got the hang of retirement, and in 1995, he purchased Ben Glaser Automotive, where his son Kelly continues to run the family business to this day.
At age 79, Jim went to work for Yeager Funeral Home, where he was famous for always getting the most hugs at the door. Jim continued to work visitations and funerals even at the age of 91.
When he wasn’t working, he was fishing with Doc Stone or attending the morning meetings at Dairy Point. Jim will always be remembered for his contagious smile, unmatched work ethic and his incredible determination to keep moving and never complain.
He is survived by his bride of more than 68 years, Glenda Stephens, of Ligonier, Indiana; son, Kelly (Becky) Stephens, of Knapp Lake, Indiana; three grandchildren, Nathan (Rachel) Stephens, of Churubusco, Indiana, Jason (Christina) McDonald, of Millersburg, Indiana, and Angela (Steven) Coe, of Churubusco, Indiana; along with great-grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney, Tyler and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Kent Stephens, on Sept. 13, 2003.
Jim will be at one last visitation for his family and friends to come see him on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home.
A service will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Jean Ness officiating.
Military honors will follow the service.
A private cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the fishing charity, C.A.S.T. For Kids, 2755 Commercial St., SE, Suite 101, Salem, OR 97302 or Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Road, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Jim is still at work, at Yeager Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
