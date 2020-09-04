Kathy Carper Sep 4, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathy Jo Carper, age 64, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How do you plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election? You voted: In person Nov. 3 Early voting in person Absentee ballot by mail Undecided May not vote Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLSC Communications closing Kendallville plant, 307 job losses expectedHigh speed chase ends with three arrestsGarrett grad trekking Pacific Crest TrailGarrett schools place 23 students in quarantineAshley pedestrian killed on rural roadAttendance down at Lakeland as state tightens up coronavirus exposure guidelinesOwner seeks buyer for Auburn HotelHagerty hopes COVID-19 survivors consider donating plasmaCOVID-19 'moderate to high' in DeKalb County, lower elsewhereThree COVID-19 deaths reported in DeKalb County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Prominent state poets to participate in virtual event Biden should retire Area Activities WEEK 3 PREVIEW: At The Movies Noble Bookings Memories are a gift Pickleball clinic attracts new players
