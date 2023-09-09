KENDALLVILLE — James Richard “Jim” Baldwin, 80, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, to James Harvey and Mable Margaret (Menhorn) Baldwin.
On Sept. 10, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lucas.
James was a graduate of The Ohio State University. He had worked for 35 years at Flint and Walling in Kendallville as a Marketing Manager.
He was a member and elder of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville, where he was a part of the “Tuesday Guys” men’s group, and a member of the Kendallville Elks Lodge.
Jim had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He enjoyed wood carving, especially making Christmas ornaments for his family each year. Jim had a great love for his family, and a passion for praying for others and telling them about Jesus.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Barbara Baldwin, of Kendallville; three daughters, Margaret “Peggy” Schroeder and Don Schroeder, of Kendallville, Patricia “Patti” Baldwin-Bodie and Chris Bodie, of Kendallville and Lisa Nartker, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Andrew Schroeder and his fiancé, Mary Pennekamp, Emma Schroeder, Naomi Schroeder, Nicholas Bodie, Anna Bodie, Katie Bodie and Delaney Norman; a sister, Cheryl Elaine Grissett, of Zanesville, Ohio; a brother, Gene Brent Baldwin and Carolyn Baldwin, of Zanesville, Ohio; and his dog, Luke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mable Baldwin; a brother, Ronald David Baldwin; a brother-in-law, Robert Grissett; and his dog, Jack.
Jim’s Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences with the family at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
