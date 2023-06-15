HOWE — David J. “Cub” Nelson, 71, of Howe, Indiana, died at his home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
David was born on Oct. 22, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, to Frazier E. and Lorraine (Burger) Nelson.
Mr. Nelson worked for General Motors in sales and marketing from 1983-2005. After retiring from GM, he returned to LaGrange County, where he had worked at Kruse Auctions in Auburn, Indiana, DRV in Howe, Indiana, and LaGrange County REMC in LaGrange, Indiana.
He was a member of Meridian Sun Lodge, #76 F. & A.M. and a former director with the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce.
He was a graduate of Northwood University and had been a private pilot.
On June 2, 1973, in LaGrange, Indiana, he married Beverly J. Schmidt; Mrs. Nelson survives in Howe, Indiana.
Also surviving are his children, Tad and Kate Nelson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tara Trueblood, of Howe, Indiana; his three grandchildren, Heath Nelson, Patrick Nelson and Dean Trueblood; and his mother-in-law, Lou Ann Schmidt-Cummings.
Preceding David in death were his parents; a brother, Robert F. Nelson; and his father-in-law, Russell E. Schmidt.
The family wishes to thank the Parkview LaGrange/Noble Hospice organization for their excellent care and compassion for David. Especially, Fran Bailey, RN and Cathy Petrie, LCSW, Erin Carney, and the Rev. Kenneth Weaver, Chaplin.
Visitation will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
A Masonic service will take place following the visitation at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.
The Rev. Kenneth Weaver will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
