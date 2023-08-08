AUBURN — Susan K. Darnell, 64, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1959, in Auburn, to Max and Pearl (Miller) Days.
Susie worked for the City of Auburn as an administration assistant, retiring after 41 years of service.
Susie was a fun-loving woman, who loved spending time with her family, friends, co-workers and neighbors. She was known for being tough and hardworking. She enjoyed working on her house, yard and garden and loved helping people out. She also loved dogs.
Surviving are two sons, Jason Gulick, of Pleasant Lake and Brad Gulick, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Vivian Mettert and Michael Gulick; six siblings and their spouses, Tom Days, of Corunna, Jim and Karen Days, of Ashley, Dave (Gina Dumas) Days, of Leo, Doug and Carla Days, of Angola, Jane and Chuck Moore, of Fort Wayne and Julie and Breck Farver, of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brett Gulick; father of her three sons, Butch Gulick; and sister-in-law, Helen Days.
A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 3356, Indianapolis, IN 46206-3356.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
