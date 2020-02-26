GREENWOOD — Tom Dougherty, 77, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away peacefully in the company of his family, on Feb. 22, 2020.
Tom was born in Seymour, Indiana, to Irvin and Laura Dougherty.
He attended Fremont High School and Michigan State University.
He enjoyed a vibrant career teaching jigh school English and journalism, as well as yearbook, school newspaper, and directing numerous school plays. His influence touched the lives of students and faculty from California, to Montana, and Indiana.
Tom was a proud member of the Indiana Democratic Party, Mt. Auburn UMC and Friedens UCC. He actively served as the treasurer and vice president of his HOA.
Tom’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, camping, reading and writing, however, his biggest love was for his family.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Konita; their four children; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 2 p.m., until the time of service at 5 p.m., at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. S.R. 135.
Interment will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola, Indiana, on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana State Teachers Association, Red for Ed, 150 W. Market St., Suite 900, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
