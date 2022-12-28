TOPEKA — Olen “James” Hochstetler, age 83, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, Indiana, following a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1939, the son of Omer J. and Elizabeth R. (Ringler) Hochstetler in Honeyville, Indiana.
He married Barbara Ellen Feightner on Sept. 21, 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Hochstetler, of Topeka, Indiana; three children, Jim (Tammy) Hochstetler, of Topeka, Indiana, Jody (Mike) Myers, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Jana (Phil) Taylor, of Bucyrus, Ohio; four grandchildren, JD (Sherry) Hochstetler, Jennifer (Mike) Frey, Brad (Jessica) Hochstetler and Mandy (Tim) Tomecko; seven great-grandchildren, Regan, Stella, Sterling, Kyle, Karson, Ava, Brantley, and Halle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Calvin Hochstetler and Bill Hochstetler.
James graduated from Topeka High School in 1957.
Along with farming, he co-owned and operated Hochstetler and Sons and was the owner of Topeka Seed and Stove for many years.
He was also a member of Topeka Mennonite Church for several decades and an avid IU Basketball and Indianapolis Colts fan.
James had a great sense of humor and loved telling jokes. He always wanted to win the lottery so he could buy every FFA member a jacket. James especially enjoyed his grandchildren and his grandog, Trooper.
A funeral service will be held in James honor at 1 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Harold Gingerich will officiate.
A private family burial will take place following the service at Eden Cemetery in Topeka.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Westview FFA, ℅ Westview High School, 1635 S. C.R. 600 W, Topeka, IN 46571 or LaGrange County 4-H, 114 W. Michigan St., Site 10, LaGrange, IN 46761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.