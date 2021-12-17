RENO, Nev. — Howard H. McMaster, lovingly known by friends and family as “Mac”, was born on Feb. 13, 1933, to Lil and Francis McMaster.
Mac began his Life’s journey in Brandon Manitoba, Canada, and moved to Waterloo, Indiana, in 1937.
As a young man, he had the opportunity to work at the New York Central railroad.
During the Korean War, he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He returned to the U.S. and was stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base and also worked part-time for Black and White Cab Company. It was here that Mac met and married the love of his life Sandy.
They enjoyed 64 years of an adventurous life together. Their travels brought them to Reno, Nevada, where Mac served as Battalion Chief of the Reno Fire Department for 27 years. Sandy and Mac enjoyed camping in their motorhome RV, their many pets, and most of all family and friends.
Mac was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved history, classic cars, travel, and reading. He lived well and had an outrageous sense of humor. Mac was a courageous man with a serious determination to live.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Lil and Francis; his sisters, Joan and Shirley; and his niece, Tammy, and daughter, Kimberly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Sandy; daughters, Susan and Lory; niece, Roberta; and granddaughters, Danielle, Kim, Jessica and Brittney; and several nieces and nephews.
Mac and Sandy financially supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St Joseph's Indian School, and Animal Arch.
Although Mac had many health challenges, it did not hold him back. Sandy and Mac had a beautiful life together and developed a mantra, “We will deal with it.” Deal with it, they did. Mac’s advice was to embrace differences, forgive, love, know that time is precious, stay safe, be kind to yourself, and see you on the other side.
A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Please share your memories at http://www.mountainviewmortuary.net/
A Celebration of Life will take place sometime in the summer, with Mac’s close family and friends. We want the day to be lighthearted and fun, with lots of love and laughter, just like he was.
Mac went to heaven on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
