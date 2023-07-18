LONG LAKE — Paul L. Johnston, 72, of Big Long Lake, Indiana, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Clement and Christine (Bishop) Johnston.
On June 12, 1976, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Indiana, he married Janet Haffner.
Mr. Johnston was a dedicated educator and administrator, educating and influencing many children over his career. Paul taught at Garrett High School from 1978 to 1988, then moving to Bishop Luers High School as assistant principal and principal from 1988 to 1992. Following his time at Bishop Luers, Paul was then an assistant principal at Lakeland Schools from 1992 to 2000. Paul then went on to retire from Westview Jr/Sr High in 2012. Retirement could not stop Paul’s passion for education, he was often found volunteering and substitute teaching for numerous other schools.
Paul was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus in Kendallville.
He was also a volunteer for the Food and Clothes Basket of LaGrange and was a board member of Habitat for Humanity and LaGrange County Community Foundation.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the lake, woodworking and re-caning chairs.
Paul leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Janet; children, Patrick (Julie) Johnston and Mandy (Scott) Bailey; grandchildren, Michael (Leanne) Johnston, Bianca Johnston, Addalyn Bailey and Landon Bailey; step-grandchildren, Darren, Ryan and Casie Shoemaker; and siblings, Vicki (Marcus) Wilkins, Patti (Gary) Noll, Steve (Nancy) Johnston, Juli (Chris) Kroth, Cheryl (Greg) Walthers and Kim (Mike) Lance.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Christine Johnston; and a sister, Mary Gabriel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 300 W. Houston St., Garrett.
Calling will also be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2-7 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Avilla, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, the Food and Clothes Basket of LaGrange, Common Grace Food Pantry of Kendallville or for Mass Intentions in Paul’s name.
Share fond memories and condolences at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.