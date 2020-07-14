COLDWATER, Mich. — Matthew Dallas Smith, 61, of Coldwater, Michigan, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
He was born on May 26, 1959, in Auburn, Indiana, to Orley and Maralene (Kennedy) Smith.
He was a 1977 graduate of DeKalb High School and was an iron worker for Local 25, out of Michigan.
Matthew is survived by four sisters and a brother, Cynthia Helen (Phil) Arnett, of Auburn, Kathryn Ann (Rod) Butler, of Waterloo, Sherry Elaine Smith, of Corunna, Kelley Jean (Keith) Likes, of Butler and Mark Allen Smith, of Corunna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Larry Smith and Orley R. Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
