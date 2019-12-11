HUDSON — Sherry Ann Carcione, 47, of Hudson, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Hudson.
She was born in Auburn, Indiana, on May 27, 1972. Sherry was a 1991 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Sherry married Larry R. Carcione on March 24, 2005, in Auburn, and he survives in Hudson.
Sherry worked as a supervisor for Trin Inc., in Ashley for more than 20 years.
Sherry loved hockey and was the world’s biggest Fort Wayne Komets fan, and she never missed a game. She also enjoyed the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Red Wings, going to concerts, gardening, and taking care of her cats and spoiling her sister’s dogs. She loved spending time with her family. She was a devote wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Also surviving are a daughter, Chyann Marie Carcione, of Hudson; stepdaughter, Desiree Carcione, of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Cassius Labarbera and Xanthus Carcione; mother and stepfather, Martha and Brad Grimm, of Auburn; father and stepmother, Gordon and Barb Smith, of Spencerville; siblings, Tracy (Tim) Walters, of Auburn, Jerry (Christy) Smith, of Waterloo, and Roxanne (Jordan) Ellet, of Kendallville; two stepsisters, Crystal (Donny) Smith, of Kendallville and Faith (Mike) Robison, of Hudson; and nieces and nephews, Machaela Smith, Shelby Smith, Troy Walters, Cohen Ellet, Parker Ellet, Hannah Turner, Brooklyn Turner, Tanner Dean, Josh Dean, Shayla Beisheim and Owen Beisheim.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Ryan Koch officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Chyann Carcione’s college fund in care of Tracy Walters.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
