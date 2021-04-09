KENDALLVILLE — Mary Lou Shook, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Columbia City, Indiana, to Clarence and Grace (Western) Lemon.
She married Robert Lee Shook while he was in the service on Dec. 29, 1952, in Wai Pahu, Hawaii, where he was stationed. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2004.
In 1954, Mary Lou and Bob purchased and operated the Dairy Queen in Columbia City. In 1957, they moved to Kendallville and purchased the Dairy Queen in town and operated it until 1973. In 1968, the Shooks built a new Dairy Queen in Columbia City and sold it in April 1974. In 1971, they built Shook Arctic-Kawasaki, and operated it until 1977, then sold it to the Hayden Family. In 1976, Mary Lou and Bob built Shook's Lounge and the entire Shook family ran the restaurant until July 1999.
Mary Lou was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and, while she enjoyed all sports, she was also a fan of IU basketball. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was also a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville, and her involvement in her church was important to her.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and John Henney, of Kendallville and Cathy and Ernie Valentine, of Big Long Lake; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ted and Kim Shook, of Kendallville and Mickey and Sandy Shook, of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Katherine (Holt) Doyle, Elizabeth (John) Wolf, Joshua Henney, Sarah Henney, Mary (Malcolm) McGregor, Robert Matthew (Jen Deglmann) Shook and Jessica (Keaton Taylor) Valentine; eight great-grandchildren, Tanaria Henney, Johanna McGregor, Lily Doyle, Atlas Doyle, Eleanor Wolf, Vivian Wolf, Charlotte Shook and Mickey Shook; and a brother, Robert (Sandy) Lemon of Fort Wayne.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter-in-law, Ava Henney.
Funeral services are on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Destiny Family of Faith, 445 N. Riley St., Kendallville, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Visitation is today, April 9, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
The family is encouraging everyone to wear a face mask.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church or Destiny Family of Faith.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
