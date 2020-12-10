OSCEOLA — Robert V. Rhea, 67, of Osceola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday Dec. 5, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital, after a devastating battle with COVID.
He was born on April 19, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Robert I. and Joan M. (Lamont) Rhea.
He married Patricia Wright on Jan. 11, 2014.
Robert (Bob) Rhea graduated from East Noble High School in 1971, and received a degree in Engineering from Tri-State University.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Justin and Joshua (Tanya) Rhea; a daughter, Amanda Rhea; two stepsons, Jared (Katie) Anderson and Christopher Cook; a stepdaughter, Keri Pryor; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother; two brothers, Michael (Cynthia) and Scott Rhea; and two sisters, Karen (Vern) Brown and Cheryl (Kelly) Casselman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert I. Rhea; and his previous spouse, Nancy (Mills) Rhea.
Robert was employed in the automotive industry and was a Chief Engineer at Summit Polymers Inc., for more than 25 years.
He was a former member of the Kendallville Elks Lodge.
Bob was a great mechanic and loved working on cars with his sons. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of furniture for his family.
Bob was a great host to family and friends and will always be remembered for his hog roasts. He was a loyal friend to many and loved helping others.
A private Celebration of Life for family members will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation and mailed to Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola IN 46561.
