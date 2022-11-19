COLUMBIA CITY — Cynthia Lynn Giant, 68, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at her lake home at 2:48 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Born on Oct. 3, 1954, in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Donald G. Morgan and Mary L. Potter.
Growing up in Lansing, she completed Averill Elementary School and graduated from Everett High School. She continued her education at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Accounting.
She began her work career with Time Temporaries as a controller. Passionate about gardening, she became the Financial Manager for Saxton Nurseries, Fort Wayne, from 1995 until 2003. In 2003, she became the Administrative Assistant of Sabert Food Containers, Fort Wayne, where she worked until retiring at the end of 2021.
On March 8, 2003, she married Michael H. Giant. They have always made their home in rural Columbia City.
At home, she turned her property into a large flower garden featuring more than 60 rose bushes and other assorted flowers. She was an accomplished seamstress making quilts and knitting items for her home that she kept decorated in the season.
Surviving is her loving husband, Michael; sisters, Pamela S. (Michael) Reinert, of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, and Laurie A. Lander, of Highland Ranch, Colorado; brother, Michael Morgan, of Fenton, Michigan; and stepchildren, Shannon Giant, of Riverview, Florida, and Carrie (Matt) Ursel, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Preferred memorials in Cynthia’s honor are to Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
