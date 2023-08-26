COLUMBIA CITY — James Lee Kreider, 66, of Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes while at work in Fort Wayne on Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2023.
Born on May 14, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of David Leon Kreider and the late Patricia (Logan) Kreider.
Growing up in Thorncreek Township, he graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1975.
On June 24, 1979, he married Martha L. Frank. They made their home in Columbia City until moving to Warsaw in 2021.
An extraordinary carpenter, his advocation was also his vocation, working for several prominent construction companies, including Tim Smith Construction, Carey Construction, Hagerman Construction, Marquis Jones, and Schenkel Construction. He belonged to the Carpenter’s Local Union 232, Fort Wayne.
Using his skills at home, he totally renovated his first home and assisted his family with their construction projects. When not doing construction work, he liked to tinker, drive, and show his 1974 Dodge Charger. He was an avid Indianapolis Colts fan and followed IU Basketball. He liked to golf, participating in the local leagues. In the winter months, he belonged to the Main Bowl bowling league.
In his youth, he attended Columbia City Church of the Brethren and the Blue River Church of the Brethren. In his adulthood, he attended the Oak Grove Church of God and First Church of God.
More recently, he attended Pathway Church in Warsaw. Jim was a devoted and caring husband and father.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha; and a son, Jared M. Kreider, both of Warsaw; his father, David Leon Kreider, of Columbia City; and siblings, Cheryl (Rick) Meinika, David (Judy) Kreider, Glenn (Diane) Kreider and Dan (Caryl Parlow) Kreider, all of Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Kreider.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial is at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Pathway Church, Warsaw.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.