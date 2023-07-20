AVILLA — Joseph N. Stevens, 38, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Tuesday July 18, 2023.
Joseph was born May 30, 1985, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Joseph worked at Mobex in Avilla.
Joseph was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and riding dirt bikes.
He is survived by his mother, Michelle Stevens, of Garrett; father, Gordon "Joe" Velpel, of Michigan; brothers, Joshua Stevens, of Garrett and Justin Stevens, of Garrett; grandparents, Beauford and Lois Mullins, of Avilla and Gloria and Jack Rottger, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Tricia Stevens.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Burial will be held in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Indiana.
