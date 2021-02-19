WATERLOO — Gregory Todd Moore, age 55, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his Waterloo home.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1965 in Auburn, Indiana.
Greg honorably served his country in the United States Air Force for 10 years, from 1985 until 1995.
He married Sandra (Borske) Moore on Jan. 4, 2000, in Butler, Indiana. She resides in Waterloo.
Greg has worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad out of Fort Wayne since 1996.
He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed guns, going to the shooting range, and woodworking.
Greg was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather, and truly enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Moore, of Waterloo; mother and stepfather, Ann and Phil Vose, of Butler; stepmother, Shirley Moore, of Kendallville; sons, Chanse Moore, of Waterloo, Alex Moore, of Toledo; son and daughter-in-law, Brock Mollett and Jennifer Kipp, of Lansing, Michigan; daughter and son-in-law, Brianna and James Barrera, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Rhonda Moore, of Butler; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jay Moore; a granddaughter; and an infant brother.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Burial will take place at a later date at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the DeKalb Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. There will only be 50 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors may need to be prepared to wait outside.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.