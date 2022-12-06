ANGOLA —Jessica Lynne Johnson, 37, of Angola, passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on July 1, 1985, to Carol George in Chino, California.
Jessica graduated from Angola High School in 2004 and from Trine University in 2014 with her bachelor's degree in accounting.
She had one daughter, Kaydance Marie Brown, born on Aug. 3, 2004.
Jessica enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was always laughing, smiling and constantly worrying about everyone around her. Her love for her family was unconditional.
She worked at ProFed Credit Union in Angola for a couple of years, then moved on to Awning and Sign Contractors, where she worked for several years.
A special thanks to Tom Armstrong for being the man that he is and taking such good care of our girl.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Carol George; daughter, Kaydance Brown and her fur babies, Marley and Jax; siblings; twin brother Jeremy (Danielle Lambright) Johnson, Beckey (Rick) Hoff, Janette (Hal) Stilson, Shelly (Chris) Helmuth, Miranda (Adam) Jatich, Danny George, Jocelyn Shafer, Bobby George, Jon George (Britney), Jodessa (Andrew) Mason, Mindy Hufnagle; an aunt, Sue (Scott) Hamming; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Kaydance’s paternal grandparents, Everett and Deborah Rowe.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
Memorial donations may be made to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home’s website: www.weichtfh.com.
